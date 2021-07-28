With Seven Homers, M-Braves Beat The Wahoos 9-3

After being no-hit for five innings, the M-Braves clubbed seven homers en route to a convincing 9-3 win on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The end of the game distracts from its start, which featured a brilliant pitching performance from Kyle Nicolas in his Double-A debut.

The right-hander consistently flashed a fastball in the upper 90s while striking out a bevy of M-Brave batters. He struck out one in the first, then another two in the second, before striking out the side in the third. Despite four walks on the night, Nicolas finished his outing with no hits allowed and eight strikeouts across five shutout innings.

There was a brief injury scare when Nicolas was struck by a line drive from the last batter he faced in his outing (Trey Harris). Fortunately, the ball hit off his back and popped up to the second baseman Demetrius Sims, who made the catch to end the inning.

The game also started positively for the Wahoos in the first inning when they took a 1-0 lead. After JJ Bleday doubled, he scored on a two-out RBI base hit from Lazaro Alonso in his first game back in over a month with the Wahoos.

Once Nicolas left the game, things turned south for the Wahoos very quickly. The bullpen surrendered seven homers in the final four innings, including four solo homers in the top of the seventh. Six different M-Braves hit home runs, and top Atlanta’s top catching prospect, Shea Langeliers turned in a multi-homer performance.

The Wahoos scored two runs late, but never seriously mounted a comeback challenge as Pensacola dropped its fifth game in a row, and its ninth in 10 tries.

The series continues tomorrow evening as the Wahoos try to tie up the series on Wednesday night. RHP Max Meyer (4-1, 1.80) takes the hill for Pensacola against RHP Bryce Elder (3-1, 3.60