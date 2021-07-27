Wilbern Lee Tyree, Jr.

Mr. Wilbern Lee Tyree Jr. age 82, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Century, FL.

Mr. Tyree lived in Century most of his life. He was a member of Faith Bible Baptist Church. He was a founding member and first Chief of South Flomaton Fire Department. He worked with his dad at Tyree Garage and Wrecker Service. He was employed with Jim Walter and Crawford Doors and was employed for 22 years with the Town of Century.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbern Lee Tyree Sr. and Clara Tyree; one brother, Stewart Wayne Tyree; and one sister, Voncille Tyree Cannon.

Mr. Tyree is survived by his wonderful wife of sixty-four and a half years, Mrs. Voncile Tyree of Century, FL; one son, Steven Lee Tyree (Barbara) of Flomaton, AL; one sister, Dorie Lea Hammond (Larry) of Century, FL; four grandchildren, Michael Tyree, Jennifer Gomez, Martin Tyree and Stephanie Taylor, six great-grandchildren, special friend numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC with Rev. Robert Barrow officiating.

Burial will follow at McCurdy Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Joe Brown, Charlie Brown, Sam Weaver, Ray Hammond, Jerry Bondurant and Jerry Fisher.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Bush, Darryl Barrow, Eddie Bondurant and Donald Godwin.

Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.