Wahoos Walk-Off In Extras In Series Finale Against Biloxi

Riley Mahan broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the 10th inning with a bases-loaded walk to give the Wahoos a thrilling 5-4 win at Blue Wahoos Stadium on the Fourth of July.

In the top of the 10th inning, the Shuckers capitalized on the extra-innings rule by scoring Luis Castro on a RBI single from Jesus Lujano. The Shucker left fielder finished the day 4-for-5, which was the third 4-hit game of his career.

Despite taking the lead, Andrew McInvale (W, 1-0) showed resiliency on the mound by retiring the next two batters without surrendering a run.

In the bottom of the 10th with Bleday on second, the Wahoos loaded the bases thanks to a hit-by-pitch and a walk. With the winning run at second and nobody out, Victor Victor Mesa hit a sac fly to right center that scored Bleday and moved Jerar Encarnacion to third. The Shuckers then intentionally walked Chris Chinea to reload the bases before Nick Lovullo hit into a fielder’s choice in which Biloxi shortstop Brice Turang got the force out at the plate.

With one out and the bases still loaded, Riley Mahan—who came off the bench in the bottom of the ninth—worked the count full against Robbie Hitt (L, 0-1) before drawing a game-winning walk.

For the Shuckers, the loss was their fifth in six days, and a disappointing way for the comeback bid to fall short.

After failing to score against Biloxi’s opener, Pensacola came out swinging against intended starter, Nick Bennett. In his first inning of work, the Wahoos scored three times. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third and only one out, JJ Bleday laced a double to the warning track in center to bring home two runs. Nick Fortes followed with an RBI single to put the Wahoos ahead 3-0.

The Shuckers had no answer for Pensacola said starter Max Meyer, who pitched five shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out four. It was the second time Meyer has pitched against Biloxi this week and the fourth time this season. In his four combined outings, Meyer is 1-0 and has pitched 19.1 shutout innings against the Brewers Double-A affiliate. The next time Meyer takes the mound, he will be in Denver, pitching for the National League in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Biloxi’s offense came to life once Meyer departed. Luis Castro led off with a double off Zack Leban before Alexander Palma launched his fourth homer of the season to cut Pensacola’s lead down to 3-2. The Shuckers then tied the game in the seventh after Turang walked, stole second, and scored on the RBI single from Palma.

For a moment it appeared the Wahoos were poised to walk it off in regulation, as they had the winning run on second base with two outs in the bottom go the ninth. Bleday hit a line drive to center that was run down by Ryan Aguilar to send the game in extras.

Pensacola now has six walk-off wins this season, and are an impressive 15-7 in one-run games.

The Wahoos next face the Mississippi Braves in Pearl, MS beginning on Tuesday, July 6. As it stands, the M-Braves are one back of the Wahoos for the best record in the Double-A South. RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.17) is expected to start the opener for Pensacola. He will be opposed by RHP Spencer Strider (0-1, 5.40).