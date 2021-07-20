Two Escambia Men Sentenced To Prison For Part In 2019 Car Burglary Ring

July 20, 2021

Two Escambia County man have been sentenced to prison for their part in car burglary ring in October 2019.

They allegedly went to several residential areas to steal and burglarize multiple vehicles.

Jacquavious Lamar Savage, 20, entered a no contest plea in six case involving 11 felonies and two misdemeanors, including grand theft of a firearm, grand theft auto, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft and petit theft.

Between October 27, 2019, and October 30, 2019, Savage burglarized four cars, attempted to burglarize a fifth car, stole three cars, stole a firearm, and took various other property items from the cars.

Deonte Eric Brown, 18, was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by 10 years probation. He entered a no contest plea in 11 cases, including grand theft of a firearm, grand theft auto, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grant theft, petit theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Between October 18, 2019 and October 31, 2019, Brown allegedly stole three firearms, six cars, burglarized nine cars, stole various items from the cars, and used a credit card that was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Pictured: Jacquavious Lamar Savage (left) and Deonte Eric Brown (right).

Comments

One Response to “Two Escambia Men Sentenced To Prison For Part In 2019 Car Burglary Ring”

  1. Rasheed Jackson on July 20th, 2021 1:34 am

    Two young lives wasted. They are going to spend some of the best years of their life in prison. So So sad. But hey they made the choices and now they have to live with the consequences.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 