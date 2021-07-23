Two Century Men Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Two Century men are facing numerous drug charges after a traffic stop.

Don Duran Dubose, Jr., was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Jeremy Lemon Mitchell was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended third of subsequent offense.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a Ford Escape driven by Mitchell on Jefferson Avenue after observing him with no seat belt. Mitchell was arrested ib a charge of driving with a suspended license. When he was searched, a plastic bag of methamphetamine was located in his underwear, and another plastic bag of meth and a bag of marijuana fell out of his shorts, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located bags containing marijuana, meth, crack cocaine and ecstasy “packaged in a way that is consistent with the sale of narcotics” inside in Dubose’s pants, the report states. Deputies also discovered $70 in cash, three battery operated digital scales and a box of plastic bags in the center console of the car, the arrest report states.

Dubose told deputies that Mitchell threw a bag containing the drugs into his lap during the traffic stop, and Dubose denied ownership of the drugs allegedly found in his pants.

Dubose remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $8,000. Mitchell was also still in jail Friday morning; his bond was set at $12,000.