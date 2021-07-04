Tropical Storm Elsa Continues On A Path Toward Florida; No Serious Local Impacts Expected

Tropical Storm Elsa is continuing on a path toward the Gulf of Mexico, but is not expected to have any major impact on Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

Elsa is forecast to move in a west-northwest to northwestward direction towards the extreme southeast Gulf through early next week, then turn to a northerly direction.

No local impacts are expected through the holiday weekend. Direct local impacts are no expected if Elsa continues on the current forecast path. The main local concern in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will be scattered to numerous storms each day with locally heavy rainfall. An increase in waves are rip currents is possible by Wednesday.

Complete details on Hurricane Elsa are in the updated graphics on this page.