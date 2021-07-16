Three Area Residents Indicted As Members Of A White Supremacist Gang For Violent Crimes In Aid Of Racketeering

Three Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents were among members of a white supremacist gang indicted for violent crimes in aid of racketeering, according to federal indictments unsealed Thursday.

According to the indictment, the defendants were members of Unforgiven, a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of murder, violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice, and other offenses. The indictment also alleges that Unforgiven used “corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees” to gather information about people, investigations, and prosecutions, and to smuggle contraband to incarcerated inmates. The indictment charges each of the 16 defendants with committing at least one violent act in aid of Unforgiven, including kidnappings, conspiracies to commit assault, threats of violence, and assaults with deadly weapons.

Maverick Maher (aka “Saxon”), age 39 of Pensacola, was charged with assault in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit assault in aid of racketeering activity, and multiple counts of threats of violence in aid of racketeering activity.

George Andrews II (aka “Shrek”), age 51 of Pensacola, was charged with assault in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to commit assault in aid of racketeering activity

Brandon Welch (aka “Scumbag”), age 34 of Milton, was charged with assault in aid of racketeering.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Natalie Hirt Adams.