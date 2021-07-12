Those Daily Showers And Thunderstorms Will Hang Around Again This Week

July 12, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

