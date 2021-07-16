Summer Heat, Chance Of Pop-Up Storms
July 16, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Pictured: A summer pop-up thunderstorm Thursday afternoon over a North Escambia field. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
