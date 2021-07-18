Steven Arnold Brown

Steve Brown was a comedian who never met a stranger. He kept people rolling in laughter because he could find humor in the most mundane circumstances. He was an epic storyteller that would leave you wondering how much of the story was true. Even though his failing earthly body took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.

Steve had a passion for football, Century Blackcats and a heart for all kids. If you saw him in town, you were sure to see him with at least three kids or more. Kids gravitated to him like a magnet because of his love for them and his ability to relate to them. He was a father/grandfather figure for so many kids that did not have that example in their life.

Steve is survived by his wife of 33 years, Angie. His children Katie (Roger) Milam and Derek Brown. He was a proud Pawpaw to five grandkids: Kia, Cloe, Kaylynn, Kilo and Keanu. His parents Harold and Oleta Brown, brother Gerald Brown, sister Cynthia (Chris) Smith, numerous nieces, and nephews. His daily presence and bright smile will be missed at the football field where he coached Century little league since 1987.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC. with Elder Michael Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 from 6PM until 7PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC.

Pallbearers will be Tab Jernigan, Butch Jernigan, Shawn Emmons, Michael Stump, Chris Smith and Jackson Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Wilson, Tristan Pace and Aiden Maher.

Burial will follow at Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery where he was a dedicated deacon.