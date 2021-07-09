Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.