Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Continue
July 9, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Comments