Pensacola’s Late Push Not Enough, Biscuits Down Wahoos 4-3

The Blue Wahoos fell behind 4-0 early and watched their comeback bid come up short against the Biscuits, losing 4-3 on Friday night at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Zach McCambley’s (L, 0-2) start tonight was more similar to his Double-A debut, and not his most recent start. Pensacola’s starter gave up runs in each of the first four innings and was pulled after 3.1 innings for the second time this season.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Chriss Betts homered of the right-field foul pole to put the Biscuits up 2-0. In the third inning with the bases loaded and nobody out, Jonathan Aranda grounded a single to left field that scored two, doubling Montgomery’s lead.

The Wahoos had an immediate response in the fourth inning when the scored twice against Adrian De Horta. After a leadoff single, Demetrius Sims advanced from first-to-third on a soft grounder to third due to some savvy baserunning. He scored one batter later on a fielder’s choice, in which the third basebase tried to nab Sims at the plate. With everybody safe on the play, Griffin Conine tallied his first Double-A hit with an RBI double to the left-center gap.

Pensacola missed a golden opportunity to score in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and only one out. However, Nick Fortes struck out and Conine flew out to end the threat.

Fortes redeemed himself in the eighth when he smashed a no-doubt homer to left to make it a 4-3 game. However, the Biscuits retired the next six batters in order, with Montgomery closer Chris Muller (S, 7) striking out the side in the ninth to close out the game.

Pensacola’s bullpen was the bright spot in the game, as three different relievers combined to throw 4.2 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball. Pensacola’s offense stalled once again, as they were held to just three hits while striking out 15 times. The Wahoos have recorded 14 hits through the first four games of this series while striking out 56 times.

The penultimate game of the series is tomorrow at 6:05 PM CT in Montgomery. RHP Jeff Lindgren (3-6, 4.98) gets the green light for the Wahoos while he will be opposed by RHP Peyton Battenfield (3-0, 2.33).