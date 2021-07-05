Ordinary Call Leads To Random Act Of Kindness For Escambia Firefighters

When a group of Escambia County firefighters were leaving an ordinary “lift assist” call recently, they stopped to perform a random act of kindness.

The crew of Escambia Fire Rescue Squad 3 saw a wheelchair bound homeowner cutting his grass with a push mower. It was a tough job that the man said would have taken an hour and a half.

Squad 3 took over and was able to complete the job is less than 20 minutes with Lt. John Van Matre, firefighter Allen Harrison, and firefighter Kyle Saxton.

