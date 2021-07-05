Ordinary Call Leads To Random Act Of Kindness For Escambia Firefighters

July 5, 2021

When a group of Escambia County firefighters were leaving an ordinary “lift assist” call recently, they stopped to perform a random act of kindness.

The crew of Escambia Fire Rescue Squad 3 saw a wheelchair bound homeowner cutting his grass with a push mower. It was a tough job that the man said would have taken an hour and a half.

Squad 3 took over and was able to complete the job is less than 20 minutes with Lt. John Van Matre, firefighter Allen Harrison, and firefighter Kyle Saxton.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

