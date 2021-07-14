Nine-Run Second Inning Leads Wahoos To Blowout Win Over Lookouts

Pensacola scored nine times in the bottom of the second to runaway with Tuesday’s series opener 11-3 against the Lookouts at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

On the hill for Chattanooga, Graham Ashcraft (L, 3-1)—who struck out the side in the first—failed to record an out in the second as the Wahoos sent 15 men to the plate. Remarkably, nine consecutive Blue Wahoos batters reached safely to open the inning, using five hits and four walks to bat around before the first out. After Nick Fortes and Riley Mahan each walked to lead off the inning, Chris Chinea, Connor Justus, Galli Cribbs Jr., Devin Hairston, and J.D. Orr each knocked hits in succession to open a 6-0 lead for the Blue Wahoos. Two walks and two fielding errors later, the Wahoos led by nine.

The inning was highlighted by Devin Hairston’s bases-clearing double that put the Wahoos. Later in the inning with the bases loaded and Pensacola up by 9, Hairston came up to the plate and flew out to deep left to end the inning—just shy of a grand slam.

With the Wahoos up 9-0, starter Jeff Lindgren (W, 3-5) eased his way to a win, throwing five innings and allowing two runs on seven hits. He was lifted in the sixth for Andrew McInvale, who allowed one run across two innings of work. Zack Leban finished the final two innings in shutout fashion, giving up three hits and striking out one along the way.

After being no-hit on Saturday, the Wahoos have scored 21 runs in their last 18 innings. They have also created more separation between themselves and third-place Chattanooga for the second and final playoff spot in the Double-A South.

LHP Will Stewart (3-4, 4.20) will try to make it three wins in a row for the Wahoos when he takes the mound for his 12th start of the year tomorrow. He will be opposed by LHP Connor Curlis (3-4, 4.80).