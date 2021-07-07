Mayor Wants To End Century’s Joint Fireworks Show With Flomaton, Go Bigger With Their Own Show

The Town of Century may have their own fireworks show for the Fourth of July 2022, ending a decade long agreement for a joint show with neighboring Flomaton.

Century, Flomaton, the Century Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Flomaton Chamber of Commerce joined forces in 2011 to split the cost of a $2,500 fireworks show at an even $625 each. Over the years, the chambers of commerce dropped out, and the towns evenly divided the cost of what became a $5,000 show.

Fireworks were canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, and in 2021 the show was canceled after it was not scheduled with the fireworks company in time.

Monday night, Mayor Ben Boutwell made a proposal to the town council for a Century-only show from now on. Boutwell said he already has the show tentatively scheduled with the vendor, and he wants the council to bump its annual fireworks budget to $10,000. The council will consider the request during upcoming budget workshops.

Pictured: Monday night, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell told the town council he wants to up Century’s commitment to a year Fourth of July fireworks show. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.