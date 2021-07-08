Man Charged With Shooting At Vehicle Driven By His Child’s Mother On Highway 97 In Cantonment

A man allegedly shot at a vehicle driven by the mother of his child as she drove along County Road 97, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Patrick Gartman, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The victim told Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies she was driving to her home in Cantonment when she observed Gartman walking in the area of Highway 97 and Kingsfield Road. She stated she and Gartman had been arguing, so she attempted to turn around to avoid him.

As she turned her vehicle around, she saw Gartman run toward her car, pull out a handgun and fire, according to an arrest report. His shot missed, and she fled the area, calling law enforcement. A witness told deputies that she was driving north on Highway 97 when she observed a white male with a red toolbox run toward a vehicle and fire a shot.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy located Gartman walking in the area of Highway 87 and Tobias Road. According to an arrest report, he said he yelled at the victim when he saw her driving, but he had not been in possession of a firearm all day.

A cloth firearm holster was located in Gartman’s waistband, and his red tool bag contained a 9 mm handgun and two Xanax pills, according to ECSO.

Gartman remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $21,000.