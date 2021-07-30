M-Braves Hand Wahoos Seventh Straight Defeat With 5-1 Loss

For the third night in a row, Pensacola saw an early lead evaporate at the Blue Wahoos fell 5-1 to the M-Braves on Thursday night.

Pensacola starter Zach McCambley (L, 0-3) allowed four runs—including a pair of homers—in 4.2 innings of work. The 22-year-old struck out five while only walking two in his second career start at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Pensacola took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Lazaro Alonso led off the frame with a solo home run. For Alonso, it was his first home run since May 28th against the Biloxi Shuckers.

After that Mississippi scored five unanswered. Immediately after the Alonso homer, Greyson Jenista homered in the top of the third to tie the game. The M-Braves tooka 2-1 lead later in that inning after Braden Shewmake doubled home Jalen Miller with two outs in the frame. The visitors added three more runs, including a pair of homers late, bringing the total of home runs allowed this series up to 13 in three games.

Mississippi’s starter, Freddy Tarnok (W, 1-0), struck out 12 Wahoos across five innings of work. Outside of the home run, Tarnok only allowed two other hits while walking only two for his first career Double-A win. Pensacola batters struck out 20 times on Thursday, which is the highest strikeout total this season in a single game. The Wahoos are also mired in their worst losing streak of the season, having lost seven straight games dating back to July 22nd.

The series continues Friday when RHP Jeff Lindgren toes the rubber (3-6, 4.76). Opposing Lindgren will be RHP Spencer Strider (1-4, 6.65).