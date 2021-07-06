Leonard Lewis Crutchfield

July 6, 2021

On Saturday July 3, 2021 Leonard Lewis Crutchfield, loving father of four, passed away at the age of 60. He was born on November 4, 1960, in Pensacola Florida. He followed his fathers footsteps at a young age. His father taught him about plumbing and he was a plumber for about 40 years.

Leonard was preceded in death by father Hershel; mother, Vivian; brother, Foy and wife, Rebecca; and grandson, Aiden Crutchfield.

He is survived by brother, Ronnie and sister-in-law Joyce; daughters, Lanee Thomas, Amanda, Audrey and Ashley Crutchfield; grandchildren, Tyler Thomas, Julie Thomas, Gabriel Crutchfield, Caleb Pinkerton, Canen Crutchfield, Leeland Crutchfield, Isaiah Crutchfield and Tobias Crutchfield.

Leonard had a passion for music and playing the guitar. He had a kind heart and great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Molino First Assembly of God at 3436 Molino Rd in Molino. Public viewing will be from 2 p.m. until 2 p.m. Services will begin at 3 p.m.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South is entrusted with arrangements.

