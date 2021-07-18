Larry W. Blum, Sr.

June 18, 1941 – July 11, 2021

Larry W. Blum, Sr. was born on June 18, 1941 in Pensacola, FL. A lifetime resident of Pensacola, he graduated from Escambia High School. After 36 years of service with Monsanto, he retired, enjoying many years on his farm in Davisville. His interests included raising cattle and peacocks, cars, tractors and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Henry Blum; mother, Edna Blum Dover; sisters, Louise Kane and Barbara Butler; and brother, Earl Blum.

He is survived by his son, Larry W. Blum, Jr. (Margaret); daughter, Lugina “Gina” Lee (John); sisters, Carolyn Small (Bill) and Paulette Dover; brother, Albert Blum (Faye); four grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Faith Chapel North at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Ted Bridges officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, July 16, 2021. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Larry W. Blum, III, Jeremy W. Hughes, Gary Small, Chris Favorite, Stephen Rushton, and Earl “Skip” Tarbes.