Just Peachy! Cantonment Couple Named Airbnb’s Most Hospitable Hosts In Florida

A Cantonment couple has been named the most hospitable Airbnb hosts in the entire state of Florida.

Kim and Richard Davis have two listings on Airbnb — Quiet Delight! and Just Peachy! A Vintage Airstream. They have over 300 combined reviews on their listings without ever getting less than a 5-star review in the hospitality and safety categories, according to Airbnb. There were only seven hosts in Florida that achieved this standard, but Kim and Richard received the number one ranking across the state with the most reviews.

“We are excited,” Kim Davis told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday afternoon as she walked around their quiet neighborhood near Tate High School. “We were pretty blown away when you consider all of the Airbnbs in the state. Our listings are not something like you think of when you think Florida with all the beaches.”

“Just Peachy! A Vintage Airstream” is a “cool and charming” retro 1973 Airstream Argosy. “Quiet Delight!” is a guest apartment on the same property, and it was their first Airbnb.

The apartment had been used by one of their parents who moved into a facility.

“Our son asked what we were going to do with the apartment, and he said we could do an Airbnb,” Kim said. “My response was an air what-n-what?”

Kim said she and husband Richard thought they would be lucky to book their listings 10 nights a year. Now, they are book most nights and enjoy working together as Airbnb hosts.

‘We are a team. He does the cleaning, and I do the setup. I work hard to make our guests feel like they are special and nobody has ever stayed there.”

She said in the warmer months, most of their guests are looking for a place to stay that does not make a big dent in their vacation budget. The rest of the year, they in town for family events, graduations, or simply traveling through the area looking for a place to stay.

Kim said there most memorable guest was in face their second ever.

“She was a lovely woman and her husband; they were Irish and stayed four nights,” she said. “I was a nervous wreck, afraid something would go wrong. There was an Irish apron in my kitchen, and that really broke the ice. She left the nicest review about the birds singing every morning and how she liked to walk in our nice, safe neighborhood.”

“Some people just want a place to stay. Some come as guests and leave as friends.”

Pictured above and first below: “Just Peachy! A Vintage Airstream”. Pictured bottom two photos: “Quiet Delight!”. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

