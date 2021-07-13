IP Accepting Applications For $80,000 In Foundation Grants Through July 26

The International Paper Pensacola Mill will award $80,000 in foundation grants to non-profit organizations in 2021, in honor of the mill’s 80th anniversary.

Grant applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com through Monday, July 26.

The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.

Signature Causes include:

Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.

– Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade. Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.

– Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities. Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.

– Programs that promote healthy living habits. Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Funding also is available to address environmental initiatives (forests, water and air), employee involvement grants and other critical community needs.

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measureable objectives to demonstrate impact. Details on grant eligibility, guidelines and restrictions are available on the website.

An eligible non-profit organization with a program in an area that the foundation supports must apply online by visiting http://www.ipgiving.com. Applications are routed to the local IP facility and must be completed in its entirety to be considered.

For more information about the grant guidelines or process, contact Whitney Fike, communications manager at whitney.fike@ipaper.com or (850) 968-3076.