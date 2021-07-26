Howard Dean Bloodsworth

July 26, 2021

Howard Dean Bloodsworth (July 4, 1956-July 22, 2021)

He was the son of Jay “J.B.” Cloudy Bloodsworth and Iris Automeze Antone of Pensacola, FL.

He is survived and cherished by his loving wife of 39 years, Sherry Bloodsworth; his children, Carrie Christian (Chucky), Heather Cummings (Eric), Joshua Bloodsworth and Jessica Bloodsworth; grandchildren, Tiffany Elkins, Michael Elkins, Elizabeth Christian, Asia Adams, Mazzy Bloodsworth and Hazel Bloodsworth; great-grandchildren, Amora Rodriquez, Malachi Rodriguez and Jace Thomas; and two brothers-n-law, Jody Gay and Randall Schindler. All of whom he loved very much and whom made him very proud.

Howard was a country man who loved the beach and his camouflage. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, surfing, hunting, fishing, working and building with his hands, cooking and finding “good stuff”. He was known by many in the Pensacola community as the “Peanut Man”, selling his boiled peanuts on the street corner. He never met a stranger. He graduated in 1975 as a certified meat cutter from Winn Dixie where he then moved up to meat-market manager, he was very proud of this accomplishment. We now celebrate Howard’s life, memory, and humor.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, best friend and brother-in-law Bob Harlan, and mother-in-law Patricia Flowers. He loved them all very much.

