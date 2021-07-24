Hot And Steamy Weekend, With A Few Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.