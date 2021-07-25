Hot And Humid Sunday, With Scattered Afternoon Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.