Homers From Bleday, Conine Not Enough As Wahoos Lose 6-5 To Biscuits

Down by two in the bottom of the ninth, Chris Betts smacked a three-run, walk-off home run against Andrew McInvale (L, 1-2) to give the Biscuits an unexpected 6-5 win Saturday night at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Leading 5-3, McInvale was brought into the ninth to try and secure his first save of the year. Instead, it was evident the right-hander was struggling to find command of his fastball. After back-to-back walks, he fell behind Betts 3-0 before eventually surrendering an opposite field homer, giving the Biscuits their ninth win in 10 games.

For Pensacola, it was arguably their best performance of the series. Jeff Lindgren was excellent in his five innings of work. He allowed just one run on three hits while walking only two. He also snapped a streak of eight consecutive starts in which he allowed at least one home run.

Offensively, after a dormant showing in the series, the Wahoos managed to attack Biscuit starter Peyton Battenfield and take the lead early. After Nick Fortes laced a two-out double in the bottom of the fourth, Griffin Conine belted an opposite field homer—his 24th on the season—for his first career Double-A home run.

After Montgomery scored in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead down to 2-1, Pensacola tacked on two more runs in the sixth. With the bases loaded and newly acquired reliever Calvin Faucher on the mound for Montgomery, J.D. Osborne blooped a two-run single to left to score Peyton Burdick and JJ Bleday. Faucher was part of the Nelson Cruz trade earlier in the week.

The Biscuits rallied in the bottom of the seventh for a pair of runs against Dylan Bice. With runners on first and second and two outs, Ford Proctor singled sharply to right. Niko Hulsizer blew past the stop sign from his manager, but still scored because Conine’s throw from right sailed over Fortes and Bice backing up the play. Cal Stevenson also tried to score on the play and was initially ruled out; however, but later called safe due to interference from third baseman Connor Justus. Once the dust settled, Montgomery trailed 4-3.

The Wahoos got one run back thanks to Bleday’s solo blast off Ivan Pelaez (W, 6-5) in the top of the eighth. For Bleday it was his eighth homer of the season and his second in four days. Unfortunately for the Wahoos, the two-run lead was not enough as the Biscuits collected their sixth walk-off win of the season.

The series concludes afternoon.