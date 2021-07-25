Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement - The Pensacola Bay Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from the bridge approach in Gulf Breeze extending for approximately 3,500-feet from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 26, and Thursday, July 29 as crews pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure under construction. In addition, eastbound drivers may encounter right lane closures 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 31 as workers paint barrier wall and repair lighting.

17th Avenue Interchange construction – 17th Avenue southbound remains closed at Bayfront Parkway. Access to the Pensacola Visitor’s Center and boat launch remains open from 17th Avenue.



North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure.

Brief, intermittent lane closures are anticipated to continue through the end of the year as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Pile driving operations are underway and will take place during daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration.



- U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 25 through Friday, July 30 as crews perform striping operations and signal work.

West Cervantes (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between North Pace Boulevard and J Street to perform median improvement work. Short term intermittent closures may also occur at other locations between Dominguez Street and Place Boulevard to allow installation of landscape irrigation lines Drivers are reminded that the speed limit on West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) between Dominguez Street and A Street has been permanently reduced to 30 mph.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Drivers will encounter intermittent east and westbound traffic shifts between Pine Forest Road and U.S. 29 as crews lay the final layer of asphalt.

U.S. 90 (Nine Mile Road) Widening from Beulah Road to S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) – Drivers will encounter alternating and intermittent east and westbound lane closures and traffic shifts between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Monday, July 26, as crews perform paving operations.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at the Innerarity Point (C.R. 292A)–

Motorists can expect daytime shoulder closures the week of Monday, July 26 as crews perform drainage work.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, July 26 as crews perform paving operations.

Interstate 110 (I-110) Maintenance Work on the Eastbound Flyover Ramp onto I-10 – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on the eastbound flyover ramp on to I-10, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 29 as crews make repairs to the ramp.

I-110 Routine Sign Maintenance – Motorists can expect southbound intermittent lane closures on I-110 the following dates and locations as crews perform routine sign maintenance:

Sunday, July 25 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 0.2 miles north of Creighton Road (S.R. 742). Sunday, July 25 10:30 p.m. to midnight one-half mile south of I-10. Monday, July 16 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. one-half mile south of Brent Lane.



Santa Rosa County

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Crews continue utility relocations, clearing, excavation, drainage improvements, and pond construction. There are no traffic impacts currently.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.