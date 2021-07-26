Fourth Inning Sinks Wahoos In 11-3 Blowout Loss To The Biscuits

Montgomery scored six times in the bottom of the fourth and handed Pensacola an 11-3 loss on Sunday at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Leading 3-2, Justin Evans (L, 0-1) struggled in his Double-A debut for the Blue Wahoos. The righty walked the first two batters he faced before misplaying a sacrifice bunt attempt, which loaded the bases. After a strikeout of Michael Smith, Evans walked in two runs before surrendering a bases-loaded double to Jonathan Aranda to put Montgomery up 8-3. The Biscuits added three more in the bottom of the eighth, giving them 11 total runs on the night.

Will Stewart, who made his second start this series, allowed two runs in three innings before departing the game after only throwing 58 pitches. Those 58 pitches are the fewest he’s thrown in an outing since he threw 69 pitches against the Birmingham Barons on June 27th. It is unclear whether or not his departure was injury related.

Pensacola showed their moxie in the top of the fourth, when trailing 2-0 they scored three times to take the lead. After a lead-off double from JJ Bleday, Chris Chinea was hit by a Cristofer Ogando fastball. That set up J.D. Osborne, who crushed a no-doubter to deep left for his second homer of the series and his third of the year. Unfortunately for the Wahoos, the lead did not last long, as the Biscuits scored six times in the bottom of the frame.

Pensacola, having lost five of six to the Biscuits, will head home in preparation of a six-game set against the Mississippi Braves beginning Tuesday. Coincidentally, the M-Braves are fresh off a six-game sweep at the hands of the Biloxi Shuckers.