Escambia Schools Adjust Start And Dismissal Times Due To Bus Driver Shortage

The Escambia County School district has adjusted the start and dismissal times for several schools due to a shortage of bus drivers. In heavily populated areas, bus routes have also been increased for some drivers.

The largest adjustment times are approximately 35 minutes, with other schools having smaller adjustments of 15 minutes or less.

The district said school principals have made automated phone calls to families to alert them about bus routes along with school day start and dismissal times.

Deputy Superintendent Shenna Payne told NorthEscambia.com that a complete list of changes was not yet available.

“We are still doing some fine tuning. When that is complete, I will certainly share,” Payne said Wednesday morning.

The following District 5 schools or their respective PTAs have already provided the following information online:

Bratt Elementary

7:10 a.m. – First bell

7:35 a.m. – Tardy bell

1:50 p.m. – Dismissal

Jim Allen Elementary

7:27 – Unload buses and car riders/breakfast begins. Students may not be dropped off before 7:15

7:40 – Breakfast closes

7:50 – School begins/tardy bell

2:10 – Dismissal





Molino Park Elementary 7:10 a.m. – Drop off begins

7:35 a.m. – Tardy bell

No dismissal time provided

Pine Meadow Elementary

7:20 a.m. -Car riders, breakfast line

7:50 a.m. – Start time

2:10 p.m. – Dismissal time

Start and dismissal times have not been announced for other North Escambia area schools.