Escambia Schools Adjust Start And Dismissal Times Due To Bus Driver Shortage
July 21, 2021
The Escambia County School district has adjusted the start and dismissal times for several schools due to a shortage of bus drivers. In heavily populated areas, bus routes have also been increased for some drivers.
The largest adjustment times are approximately 35 minutes, with other schools having smaller adjustments of 15 minutes or less.
The district said school principals have made automated phone calls to families to alert them about bus routes along with school day start and dismissal times.
Deputy Superintendent Shenna Payne told NorthEscambia.com that a complete list of changes was not yet available.
“We are still doing some fine tuning. When that is complete, I will certainly share,” Payne said Wednesday morning.
The following District 5 schools or their respective PTAs have already provided the following information online:
Bratt Elementary
- 7:10 a.m. – First bell
- 7:35 a.m. – Tardy bell
- 1:50 p.m. – Dismissal
Jim Allen Elementary
- 7:27 – Unload buses and car riders/breakfast begins. Students may not be dropped off before 7:15
- 7:40 – Breakfast closes
- 7:50 – School begins/tardy bell
- 2:10 – Dismissal
- 7:10 a.m. – Drop off begins
- 7:35 a.m. – Tardy bell
- No dismissal time provided
- 7:20 a.m. -Car riders, breakfast line
- 7:50 a.m. – Start time
- 2:10 p.m. – Dismissal time
Start and dismissal times have not been announced for other North Escambia area schools.
Comments
2 Responses to “Escambia Schools Adjust Start And Dismissal Times Due To Bus Driver Shortage”
The shortage of drivers was evident last year. Our neighborhood bus times fluctuated between 20 minutes early to 35 minutes late. I realize COVID and some people’s lack of desire to work are contributing factors. However, the school board needs to resolve or at least alleviate this situation. Perhaps raising the pay rate would be a start.
Well that’s an “F” for the Escambia school district.
Say we are changing the times, but don’t say what they are. But then say principal have called parents to announce times. But you say times are still be adjusted. So principals announced times that may change again.
“F” for the school district for ambiguous information. PR fail.