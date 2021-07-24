Escambia Reports 757 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week

There were 757 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health. That’s compared to 390 new positives reported in the week prior.

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 34,610 (+757)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 19.9%

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 19436 (+441)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 23.2%

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 2,479,975 (+73,199)

Case positivity rate: 17.3%

Deaths: 38,670 (+78)