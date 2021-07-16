Escambia County Apartment Fire Displaces 37 People, Destroys 16 Units

About three dozen people were left without a home after fire ripped through an Escambia County apartment complex overnight.

The three-alarm fire was reported about 12:18 a.m. at the Peachtree Commons Apartments on Twin Oak Drive, off New Warrington Road.

All 16 apartments in one building were damaged, displacing 37 occupants, according to Escambia County. No occupants were injured, but two firefighters were treated on scene and released. One was related to heat stress and fatigue and the other was struck by falling ceiling debris. One at was located and rescued during the search.

“Smoke alarms were present and operated allowing most residents to self-evacuate,” said Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale.

The American Red Cross is assisting, and the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson was called in to investigate the cause.

“Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the second story end unit of a two-story wood frame apartment. The fire was already in the attic and void space of three additional units upon arrival. Firefighters had the fire under control at 4:28 a.m. The total scene time for the first alarm assignment was nearly six hours,” Coale said.

“Initial companies arrived within five minutes of the initial dispatch, crews and performed a rapid interior fire attack and search. Advanced fire conditions and challenges with the building construction (double roof and numerous voids) caused the initial quick knockdown and progress to be lost eventually causing heavy fire damage to the entire 2nd floor with significant water damage to the entire first floor. Rapid search and evacuation procedures prevented any civilian injuries, and crews spent a great deal of time during overhaul salvaging and returning important items to the occupants,” according to Escambia County.