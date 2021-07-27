Escambia County Agrees To Provide $450,000 For Century Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements

The Town of Century and Escambia County have entered into an interlocal agreement under which the county will provide $450,000 to improve wastewater infrastructure in Century.

Century will use the funding for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, including the rebuilding of a clarifier, replacement of pumps and controls, repair of a filter, repair of cracks and more. In addition, nine sewage lift stations will be rehabilitated and the master lift station for the Century Correctional Institution will be repaired and improved.

The necessary upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, lift stations, and associated infrastructure will allow Century to achieve compliance with Florida Department of Environmental Protection regulations.

Century will be required to submit invoices and other documentation in order to receive payment from the county on a reimbursement basis.

In February 2020, the Escambia County Commission approved the use of Deepwater Horizon oil spill RESTORE funds for the Century wastewater project. In March 2021, the BOCC moved $450,000 in local option sales money from a West Roberts Road/Eleven Mile Creek Regional Stormwater Ponds Project to the Century project, and moved RESTORE funds from the Century project back to the West Roberts/Eleven Mile Creek project.

Essentially, both projects kept the fully allocated amount, just from different funding sources through the county.

The funding source switch was made due to Century’s need for a match requirement for Florida Department of Environmental Protection Revolving Loan Fund. The RESTORE funding would have been a lengthier process. The funding structure will allow both projects to proceed without schedule delays, according to county documentation.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.