EREC Sends Storm Team To Assist In Big Bend In Advance Of Tropical Storm Elsa

July 7, 2021

EREC has sent a storm recovery team to Tri County Electric Cooperative in Madison, Florida, in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa.

EREC’s line crewmen will be staged and ready to assist with any damage caused by the storm to the cooperative’s service area. Tri-County EC serves more than 13,000 members in the Big Bend region of Florida, about 45 miles east of Tallahassee.

“Tropical systems can cause severe damage to an electric utility and leave thousands of cooperative members without power,” said EREC CEO Ryan Campbell. “We’ve seen firsthand how great it is to be part of a network of cooperatives that we can rely on when we need them the most.”

Crew members are Tony Moody, Tyler Prescott, Stephen Jones, Jake Moye and Jeremiah Daugett.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 