EREC Sends Storm Team To Assist In Big Bend In Advance Of Tropical Storm Elsa

EREC has sent a storm recovery team to Tri County Electric Cooperative in Madison, Florida, in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa.

EREC’s line crewmen will be staged and ready to assist with any damage caused by the storm to the cooperative’s service area. Tri-County EC serves more than 13,000 members in the Big Bend region of Florida, about 45 miles east of Tallahassee.

“Tropical systems can cause severe damage to an electric utility and leave thousands of cooperative members without power,” said EREC CEO Ryan Campbell. “We’ve seen firsthand how great it is to be part of a network of cooperatives that we can rely on when we need them the most.”

Crew members are Tony Moody, Tyler Prescott, Stephen Jones, Jake Moye and Jeremiah Daugett.

