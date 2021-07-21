Driver Crashes Into Marked FHP Unit With Lights Flashing On I-10

July 21, 2021

A driver crashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol with emergency lights activated Wednesday morning on the interstate in Escambia County.

According to FHP, the 25-year old Milton man was traveling northbound on the I-110 ramp to westbound I-10 approaching the scene of another traffic crash. FHP said the man passed a Road Ranger vehicle marking a closed lane, entered the lane and crashed into the FHP patrol unit.

There were no injuries reported.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 