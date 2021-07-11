Updated: Two People Killed In Highway 97 Head-On Crash Sunday Morning

Two people died in a three-vehicle wreck on Highway 97 Sunday morning near Molino. One other person was critically injured.

The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Gibson Road, about 3.5 miles north of Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer was southbound on Highway 97 approaching the intersection with Gibson Road when the driver crossed the center line and collided head-on with a white Chevrolet pickup truck that was northbound. Another pickup truck collided with the rear of the white pickup.

The passenger in the Ford Explorer, a 60-year old Cantonment woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 65-year old Cantonment man, was critically injured.

The driver of the white pickup truck, a 62-year old Cantonment man, was pronounced deceased. His dog also died in the crash.

The 46-year old Cantonment man driving the third pickup truck was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Highway 97 was closed for several hours by the wreck.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.