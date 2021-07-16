District 5 Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Collects 24 Tons of Debris

Escambia County collected and disposed of approximately 24 tons (48,000 pounds) of debris during the District 5 Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup recently, as part of the county’s ongoing effort to help keep local neighborhoods and communities clean and safe. The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies.

The cleanup on July 7 resulted in collection of 24.7 tons of debris, 400 pounds of household hazardous waste and more than 101 tires placed at curbside for pickup.

The neighborhood cleanup initiative involves an aggressive clean-up effort, targeting different neighborhoods throughout the county, with crew members picking up a variety of debris and waste, including electronics, furniture and household items. Since 2016, more than 3,259 tons (6,518,000 pounds) of debris were collected and disposed of through the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.