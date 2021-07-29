Detailed Local COVID-19 Hospitalization Data Released

July 29, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County are up about six times in the past month and have climbed by 18 in the past day, according to a graph released Wednesday by the City of Pensacola.

It’s the first report of daily local hospitalization rates since the report was stopped last month.

On June 24, there were 19 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. By Wednesday, July 28, that number was at 131.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you are able, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Remember that there are still everyday preventive actions you can take against COVID-19, including wearing a mask, washing your hands often and staying home if you’re sick.”

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Baptist Hospital has also implemented at least twice-weekly reporting with additional information for their facility. Between July 1 and July 27, Baptist Health Care has treated a total of 96 patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 85 were unvaccinated.

Data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphics: City of Pensacola.

