CSX Train Derails Near McDavid; It’s Not A Public Safety Threat, But An Environmental Cleanup Is Expected

About two dozen cars of CSX train derailed in McDavid Monday night, but there was no reported danger to the public from the train’s cargo.

“We don’t have a public safety concern at this point, but it is going to be an environmental cleanup,” Escambia County interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore told NorthEcambia.com shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The derailment was reported about 10:35 p.m. north of the West Fraser Sawmill in McDavid. The train engine came to a stop behind the sawmill, but the derailment was a mile north in a heavily wooded area about a mile east of Highway 29 (see map below).

A total of 25 cars derailed, including several tanker cars. Gilmore said two of the tanker cars contained molten sulfur, one contained some type of ammonia and at least two were empty but were previously loaded with molten phenol. Several hopper cars containing lime also derailed. The remainder contained other types of non-hazardous products or were empty.

Gilmore described the derailment scene as a “total pileup” with railcars on top of each other and destroyed track. Fire responders, including an Escambia Fire Rescue hazmat team, were able to access the derailment from each end, but not able to reach the middle of the site in the dark.

Due to the remote area of the site with no nearby roads, it took first responders about 45 minutes to locate and reach the derailment.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated here on NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com file photos/graphic, click to enlarge.