Cribbs Delivers In The Clutch; Wahoos Walk-Off Lookouts 2-1

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Devin Hairston doubled before Galli Cribbs lined the game-winning single to left to give Pensacola a thrilling 2-1 walk-off win against the Lookouts on Thursday.

Hairston wasted no time in the ninth and he ground the first pitch he saw from Matt Pidich (L, 2-4) just inside the left field line for a leadoff double. That brought up Cribbs, who initially was trying to lay down a sac bunt. However, after a couple of pitches—and the corner infielders crashing aggressively—Cribbs laced a line drive into left-center that allowed Hairston to score the winning run from second. That base hit gave Pensacola their seventh walk-off win in 32 games at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Unlike the first couple of games in the series, neither side was able to generate much offense. For Chattanooga, their only run came from a solo homer against Max Meyer in the top of the third. Outside of that pitch, Meyer was excellent in his first outing since participating in the Futures Game in Denver. The Marlins #3 prospect ultimately worked six innings and allowed four hits while walking one and striking out four. It also was his third quality start of the season.

Chattanooga starter Ricky Salinas was even better for the Lookouts as he worked 5.2 shutout innings, scattering seven hits while tying his season high with eight strikeouts.

The Wahoos bullpen again rose to the occasion late in the game. Alberto Guerrero entered the game in the seventh and delivered two shutout innings. Dylan Bice (W, 4-1) replaced him in the ninth, and despite a leadoff walk, and runners on the corners with only one out, managed to escape trouble without conceding a run.

With the win, and Mississippi’s 10-2 loss to the Smokies, the Wahoos are now three games back of the M-Braves for the best record in the league.

The series continues tomorrow with LHP Jake Eder (3-2, 1.33) taking the hill for Pensacola. Chattanooga is using the combination of RHP Mac Sceroler (1-0, 1.50) and RHP Dylan Baker (0-0, 9.00).