Crews Working Today To Open Both Lanes Of Nine Mile Road Eastbound Between Beulah Road And I-10

Crews are busy today removing and replacing striping on Nine Mile Road to open both eastbound lanes between Beulah Road and I-10. Currently, both eastbound lanes are open from Security Place to I-10 and the westbound roadway is open to both lanes from Beulah Road to Navy Federal Way. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.