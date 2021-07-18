Concealed Weapons Licenses Available In Molino, Warrington; Soon In Marcus Pointe

Concealed weapons licenses are available at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Molino and Warrington offices, and will be coming soon to Marcus Pointe, according to Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

The concealed weapons licenses will be issued at the Marcus Pointe office, located at 6451 North “W” Street, beginning July 26.

Appointments will be required for concealed weapons services at the Marcus Pointe location. Applicants may visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com to schedule an appointment.

In most cases, applicants renewing their concealed weapon license will be able to receive their renewed card the same day upon successful submission of their application. While renewed licenses will be printed in the office, new applications will be submitted to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for final approval. The statutory turnaround time for this process is within 90 days.

Applicants for a concealed weapon license should visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com for a list of document requirements.