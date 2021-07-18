Concealed Weapons Licenses Available In Molino, Warrington; Soon In Marcus Pointe

July 18, 2021

Concealed weapons licenses are available at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Molino and Warrington offices, and will be coming soon to Marcus Pointe, according to Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

The concealed weapons licenses will be issued at the Marcus Pointe office, located at 6451 North “W” Street, beginning July 26.

Appointments will be required for concealed weapons services at the Marcus Pointe location. Applicants may visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com to schedule an appointment.

In most cases, applicants renewing their concealed weapon license will be able to receive their renewed card the same day upon successful submission of their application. While renewed licenses will be printed in the office, new applications will be submitted to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for final approval. The statutory turnaround time for this process is within 90 days.

Applicants for a concealed weapon license should visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com for a list of document requirements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 