Big Changes Upcoming To Ambulance, Medical Helicopter Coverage In Escambia, Alabama

Several big changes to ambulance and medical helicopter services are upcoming for Escambia County, Alabama.

The Escambia County (AL) Health Care Authority (ECHCA) has reached an agreement with MedStar to provide comprehensive 24/7 ground ambulance coverage for the greater Atmore market, replacing ASAP EMS.

MedStar currently provides ground ambulance services for the Flomaton area, but D.W. McMillan EMS will assume responsibility for providing ground ambulance service in the greater Flomaton area.

ECHCA has also contracted with MedStar to provide medical helicopter service to all of Escambia County, Alabama. MedStar’s Air Care 2 helicopter is currently based at Atmore Community Hospital.

As NorthEscambia.com reported Saturday, Air Care 2 from Atmore will also respond to North Escambia in Florida under a new “first call agreement” between the operator of ShandsCair and Escambia County, Florida.

Pictured: MedStar’s Air Care 2 from Atmore responds to a traffic crash in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.