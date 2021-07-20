Cantonment Wendy’s Manager Named As One Of The Best In The Nation

The general manager at a Cantonment Wendy’s restaurant has been recognized as one of the best in the nation.

Regina Cohron at the Wendy’s on New Market Street, just off Nine Mile Road in the Milestone area, has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The Wendy’s Company.

“Regina is a true leader and so deserved of this recognition; she is respected and beloved by her team and guests,” said Brian McDaniel, senior vice president for Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company. McDaniel added “Regina is one of 21 Wendy’s restaurant general managers with Carlisle that were selected in the Top 500 for 2020. All 21 of these individuals represent the very best of Wendy’s and Carlisle.”

General managers from the entire Wendy’s global network of more than 6,700 restaurants were evaluated against set criteria, such as customer satisfaction scores and customer count growth. The Top 500 were selected by a committee comprised of franchisee and company leadership.