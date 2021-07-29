BREAKING: Small Plane Crashes In Front Of Blue Angels Elementary School

July 29, 2021

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO – A small plane crashed in front of Blue Angels Elementary School on Dog Track Road Thursday afternoon.

The plane went down directly in front of the school and burst into flames.

Three people that were on the aircraft were injured. They were identified as a teacher at Blue Angels Elementary School, her husband and a juvenile, but their names have not been released.

There were no injuries reported on the ground and no damage to the school or any other structures.

The single engine plane was a civilian aircraft and not military.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

This is a developing story; we will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.

Exclusive photo for NorthEscambia.com shows the scene moments after the crash as civilians rush to check on the pilot and any passengers on the aircraft, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “BREAKING: Small Plane Crashes In Front Of Blue Angels Elementary School”

  1. Coworker on July 29th, 2021 3:52 pm

    This was one of my coworkers dad (pilot), step-mom, & step-brother. He called me and told me about the crash but that’s all I know right now. Be praying for the family!

  2. J.Larry Seale on July 29th, 2021 3:52 pm

    good reporters…………

  3. NE Reader on July 29th, 2021 3:26 pm

    Wow. Prayers for all involved.

    It never ceases to amaze me how Northescambia.com gets the best photos from breaking news anywhere in Escambia County.





