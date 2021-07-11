Blue Wahoos On Losing End Of No-Hitter For First Time Ever

For the first time in franchise history, the Blue Wahoos were on the wrong end of a no-hitter, losing 6-0 to the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park.

Bryce Elder fired seven shutout innings and struck out six while walking four. The M-Braves brought in Daysbel Hernandez for the final two innings. For Mississippi, it was the fourth no-hitter in the club’s history and the first since Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker no-hit the Jackson Generals on June 28, 2019.

Zach McCambley made his Double-A debut for the Wahoos and struggled early against the red-hot M-Braves. The right-hander and top-30 prospect in the Marlins system allowed six runs in 3.1 innings.

McCambley entered the night having struck out 73 compared to just six walks across 11 starts with High-A Beloit. On Saturday however, the New-Jersey native battled his command as he walked five only striking out one.

The M-Braves led 4-0 after two innings. Up 1-0, Trey Harris hit a three-run double in the second to put Mississippi up 4-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Justin Dean homered off McCambley to make it 6-0.

Jose Mesa Jr replaced McCambley in the fourth but was only able to pitch 1.2 innings before he was lifted from the game due to injury. Tyler Stevens and Alexander Guillen pitched the final three innings scoreless fashion.

Including Saturday’s loss, the Blue Wahoos have now lost a season-long five straight games to the M-Braves. The club entered the series with a one-game lead over the M-Braves for the best record in the Double-A South and now find themselves four games out of first place and on the verge of being out of a playoff spot.

Pensacola will try to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon in a pitching rematch of Tuesday’s series opener. RHP Edward Cabrera (1-1,1.77) will face off against RHP Spencer Strider (1-1, 3.95).