Blue Wahoos Fall Late To Chattanooga

Zach McCambley turned in a quality start in his Blue Wahoos Stadium debut; however, TJ Hopkins go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth gave the Lookouts a 3-2 win Saturday night.

Leading 2-1, Dylan Bice was brought in to close the ninth. After a single from Wilson Garcia, Hopkins belted a two-run homer to left to give Chattanooga the lead. Despite getting the tying run on the in the bottom of the inning, Hector Perez (S, 1) shut down the ‘Hoos to preserve the win.

The late-game dramatics from Chattanooga spoiled a dazzling home debut for McCambley. After allowing six runs and five walks in his Double-A debut on July 10, the right-hander rebounded with six solid innings against the best hitting team in Double-A.

McCambley allowed one run (zero earned) while scattering three hits and two walks while striking out six. The only run he allowed was due to a throwing error on a pickoff attempt before a base hit into center by Jay Schuyler.

Pensacola played very well against Nick Lodolo, who was making his first start since featuring in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. After a double and a walk to begin the second inning, Jhon Nunez grounded an RBI single to right to bring home J.D. Osborne, giving the Wahoos an early 1-0 lead. After Chattanooga tied the game in the top of the fifth, Pensacola scored on a bases loaded walk off Lookout reliever Michael Byrne.

Neither team was able to generate much offense throughout the night until Hopkins game-winning hit.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon.