Blue Wahoos Drop Series Opener 4-1 To Montgomery Biscuits

While the Blue Wahoos were able to avoid being no-hit for the second time in eight games, they were unable to escape defeat as the dropped the series opener to the Biscuits 3-1 at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Tobias Myers turned in a career-best outing in which the right-hander pitched six perfect innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters.

Montgomery took the perfect game into the seventh, and it was until Peyton Burdick walked with one out before the Blue Wahoos had their first baserunner of the night.

Down 1-0, Pensacola still had to find a base0hit to avoid another no-hitter. Jordan Brink (W, 2-0) replaced Myers in the seventh and ran into trouble in the eighth inning. After striking out Demetrius Sims and Riley Mahan, Connor Justus battled a drew a two-out walk. The next batter, Galli Cribbs Jr., broke up the no-no with an RBI double to left to tie the game at 1-1.

However, Pensacola’s elation was short lived. Dylan Bice (L, 4-3) surrendered a two-run homer to Niko Hulsizer on an 0-2 pitch to give Montgomery a 3-1 lead. Chris Muller turned in a scoreless ninth inning for his 6th save of the year.

Griffin Conine—the son of Jeff Conine—made his Double-A debut for the Wahoos on Tuesday and finished the night 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Matt Pobereyko also made his Blue Wahoos debut with a perfect sixth inning in which he struck out two.

Will Stewart made his 13th start of the year for the Blue Wahoos and churned out a solid performance. He allowed one run in five innings while scattering two hits and three walks. Stewart finished his night with five strikeouts and didn’t allow a base hit until the fifth inning.

The Wahoos and Biscuits will continue this series tomorrow night at 6:35 PM CT. RHP Max Meyer (4-1, 1.65) will take the hill for Pensacola and he will be opposed by RHP Jaden Murray.