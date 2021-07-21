A Toaster, Cookies, Salt And Pepper From Amazon: Century Council Member Questions Town’s Online Purchases

Why can’t the Town of Century make more purchases locally, rather than ordering online from Amazon?

That’s a question council member Dynette Lewis has posed at their last two meetings.

The monthly bill lists for the town list about $2,450 in purchases from Amazon.com, including salt and pepper in a month.

“It’s ridiculous that we are ordering salt and pepper from Amazon,” Lewis said. “Somebody can take the time to go to the Dollar General store to purchase some of this stuff that is on this list.”

One month’s Amazon purchases have include some office supplies that may not be readily available in Century, but also several items that are sold in the town. Purchases have included: air freshener, muffins, Nestle Pure Life water, toner, cookies, a toaster, a $100 air fryer, file folders, copy paper, ink cartridges, other office supplies, toilet paper, a vacuum cleaner, and a can opener.

Mayor Ben Boutwell said the town will look at making purchases from local business when practical.

Pictured: Century council member Dynette Lewis at a recent council meeting. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.