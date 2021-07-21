A Toaster, Cookies, Salt And Pepper From Amazon: Century Council Member Questions Town’s Online Purchases

July 21, 2021

Why can’t the Town of Century make more purchases locally, rather than ordering online from Amazon?

That’s a question council member Dynette Lewis has posed at their last two meetings.

The monthly bill lists for the town list about $2,450 in purchases from Amazon.com, including salt and pepper in a month.

“It’s ridiculous that we are ordering salt and pepper from Amazon,” Lewis said. “Somebody can take the time to go to the Dollar General store to purchase some of this stuff that is on this list.”

One month’s Amazon purchases have include some office supplies that may not be readily available in Century, but also several items that are sold in the town. Purchases have included: air freshener, muffins, Nestle Pure Life water, toner, cookies, a toaster, a $100 air fryer, file folders, copy paper, ink cartridges, other office supplies, toilet paper, a vacuum cleaner, and a can opener.

Mayor Ben Boutwell said the town will look at making purchases from local business when practical.

Pictured: Century council member Dynette Lewis at a recent council meeting. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 