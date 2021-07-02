Frontier Airlines Announces $29 Nonstop Flights from Pensacola to Orlando

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced this week expanded service at Pensacola International Airport that now includes a nonstop flight to Orlando

This new route, scheduled to begin on November 1, 2021, will operate three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“This added service from Frontier Airlines is exciting to see and further amplifies the growth we are seeing at our airport while improving upon our intra-Florida marketplace,” said Airport Director Matt Coughlin.

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29. Tickets must be purchased before Aug. 2, 2021 to receive the introductory rates. Frontier Airlines also offers nonstop flights to Denver and Chicago from Pensacola.

“Pensacola International Airport continues to thrive, despite the challenges faced by the travel industry globally since 2020,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I am excited to offer even more nonstop flights to Pensacola residents and visitors through Frontier Airlines, and I look forward to seeing continued growth and success at Pensacola International Airport.”