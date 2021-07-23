120 Gallon Diesel Spill Slows I-10 Traffic After Semi Hits Toolbox In The Roadway

July 23, 2021

A large fuel spill on I-10 in Escambia County slowed down afternoon traffic Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of an unknown pickup truck failed to secure a truck bed toolbox. The toolbox fell off the vehicle an landed in the westbound lanes of I-10. Three vehicles — a semi truck, a pickup truck and a car — all hit the toolbox causing disabling damage.

The oil pan and diesel fuel tank ruptured on the semi, spilling about 120 gallons of fuel and resulting in an environmental cleanup.

FHP said they had no description or information on the toolbox owner. There were no injuries reported.

Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 