Walnut Hill Woman Accused Of Biting, Hitting Her 74-Year Old Father

A Walnut Hill woman is charged with hitting and biting her 74-year old father.

Brandy Godwin Ramer, 43 was charged with one count of felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older, felony larceny on a victim age 65 or older and violation of a court order.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the father has an active domestic violence injunction against Ramer, but he had allowed her to live at his residence. She became irate and trashed the house before grabbing and kicking him before biting his hand, an arrest report states. The victim left home and returned to find his phone missing.

Deputies noted the father had a small laceration to his elbow and nose, along with bruising on his arm and what appeared to be a bite mark on his right hand. He refused EMS.